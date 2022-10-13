LEVOIT’s Core 200S Smart HEPA Air Purifier returns to second-lowest price of $80, more

Amazon is now offering deals on a selection of LEVOIT Humidifiers and Air Purifiers with offers starting from $43. Leading the way here is the Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this deal comes within $3.50 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 200S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Core 200S can purify the air of a 183-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down as low as 24dB so you can sleep comfortably. Head below to check out other LEVOIT deals.

More LEVOIT deals:

LEVOIT Core 200S Smart Air Purifier features:

EFFECTIVE PURIFICATION: The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air wherever you put it, refreshing the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 183 ft² / 17 m². The optimal air cleaning performance can only be delivered by powerful motors installed on products over 6 pounds

QUIET OPERATION: With noise levels as low as 24dB, the Core 200S cleans your air without keeping you up at night. For a completely uninterrupted sleep, turn off all lights with the Display Off button

ACCESS ANYWHERE: With the VeSync app, you can control your smart air purifier from anywhere. Adjust settings while you’re in the other room, at the office, or out walking the dog

