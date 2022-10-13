Twelve South’s StayGo Mini 100W USB-C iPad/MacBook Hub sees rare drop to $51

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C Hub for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $60 directly from Twelve South and at Amazon, this is 15% off the going rate, matching our previous deal mention, and one of a few relatively rare price drops we have tracked since its release in late summer 2021. Designed to expand the I/O on your MacBook via USB-C or to connect directly to your iPad, sitting flush with the bottom bezel, it features 100W PD USB-C, 4K HDMI, a USB-A port (BC 1.2 for up to 7.5 watts), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Everything sits within its heat-dissipating matte black aluminum shell and it ships with a 0.5 meter desktop cable. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more details.

If the flush iPad integration and “ultra-thin” design of the StayGo Mini isn’t getting you excited, it might be worth going for a much more affordable option. Something like this 4-in-1 USB-C Adapter from Anker sells for $21.50 Prime shipped on Amazon to deliver HDMI, USB-A ports, and 60W USB-C Power Delivery. The build quality and specs aren’t as impressive as the Twelve South model featured above, but it is also a fraction of the price.

A more substantial upgrade to your I/O setup comes by way of the Anker 563 Triple Monitor USB-C Dock that launched a few months back. As you might know from our hands-on review, it delivers a pair of HDMI ports at 4K 30Hz, a 2K 60Hz DisplayPort output, dual USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C slot with 30W of power passthrough, among other things. Get a closer look at the details right here.

Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C Hub features:

StayGo Mini includes a .5 meter USB-C cable to use at your workstation or on the go. Or you can attach StayGo Mini directly to your device. The matte black aluminum shell dissipates heat for better temperature control vs a plastic shell hub.

DECLUTTER: The included .5 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight if you wish. Keep your workspace clear by avoiding cords or dongles handing off your tablet or laptop. PLUG & PLAY: Does not require any software, drivers, or installation

MULTIPORT CONNECTION: 4K HDMI Port, Dual functionality USB A port w/ BC 1.2 for up to 7.5 Watts for faster charging, , USB C Port 100W PD and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

