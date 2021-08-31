Twelve South intros new mini StayGo USB-C hub for iPad and MacBook with 4K HDMI

The new Twelve South StayGo mini is here. The latest USB-C hub from Twelve South is a smaller, more compact version of the original StayGo hub geared toward iPad and MacBook users with a trimmed-down I/O section “that fits anywhere, whether traveling, going from home to office or heading to and from class,” with a lighter price tag to match. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Twelve South StayGo mini USB-C Hub

The new Twelve South StayGo mini USB-C Hub is designed specifically for folks looking for compact USB-C hub with just enough for what you need most in a portable and lightweight footprint. It features an aluminum exterior designed to dissipate heat with backwards compatible USB ports, and an optional 0.5-meter USB-C desk connection cable.

However, the StayGo mini can also sit flush with your iPad Air or iPad Pro, connected directly the bottom mounted port, or via the aforementioned cable for a more convenient at-home desktop setup:

StayGo mini USB-C Hub makes editing video and photos or polishing presentations on your iPad Air or iPad Pro much more convenient. Connect StayGo mini directly to your iPad or use the included 19-inch long cable to place the hub below your Magic Keyboard or HoverBar Duo. Maximize the power of your iPad with a StayGo mini.

The mini trades out the 9-port setup on the original StayGo with a tighter 4-port design. It includes USB-A, HDMI, headphone/audio out, and USB-C power, essentially forgoing the Ethernet, SD card reader, and additional USB-A slots found on the larger predecessor. Here are some of the tech specs from Twelve South on the I/O:

USB-C power: pass-thru 85W USB-C PD charging

pass-thru 85W USB-C PD charging 4K HDMI: Crystal clear 4K x 2k @ 30Hz HDMI / Full 1080p

Crystal clear 4K x 2k @ 30Hz HDMI / Full 1080p USB-A 2.0/BC 1.2 Charging Port: SuperSpeed up to 5 Gbps with BC 1.2 7.5W Fast Charge

If you have a protective case on your iPad, then you know that other flush-mount hubs won’t work. But StayGo mini’s included cable allows you to connect everything you need without forcing you to remove your case. The StayGo Connection Cable also allows you to hide StayGo mini (and all of the attached cables) behind your setup, instead of hanging off the side of your iPad.

The new Twelve South StayGo mini USB-C Hub is now available for purchase directly from Twelve South and at Amazon for $59.99 — some $40 below the price of the original 9-port option.

9to5Toys’ take

While the stunted 4-port design might not work for more complicated setups is still more than enough for plenty of iPad Pro and MacBook users out there – USB for backup drives and other externals, a second 4K display over HDMI, headphone/speaker connection, and more. This is also a great way for folks to get in on the StayGo action at a more affordable price point and in an even more portable form-factor.

