ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop with Ryzen 5 CPU and 256GB SSD falls to new low at $440 ($110 off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
Reg. $550 $440
an open laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook 15 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB Laptop for $439.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $550 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering a Ryzen 5 4600H processor with six cores and 12 threads, you’ll find that this laptop has plenty of power to handle whatever you need. There’s also 8GB of RAM and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD as well, which can be upgraded to add additional storage whenever needed. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge makes it simple to share content with family or friends and the built-in fingerprint sensor makes unlocking this laptop quite simple. This laptop also comes with a complimentary month of Adobe Creative Cloud so you can try out content creation on it without spending a dime. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve for $18 at Amazon. It’s designed for 15-inch laptops and there’s an additional storage pocket to keep your mouse, charger, and adapters if you need them. This sleeve is sleek and comes in a light colorway as well, which makes it easy to find whenever you set it down.

Prefer to work from a tablet? Consider picking up Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that’s down to a new all-time low of $970, which is $130 or more off. There are additional deals from $550 as well, so check out our earlier coverage to find all the ways you can save. Then, swing by our coverage of Microsoft’s latest Surface devices including the Pro 9 and Laptop 5 to find out what all it has to offer.

ASUS VivoBook 15 Laptop features:

Stamp your style on the world with ASUS Vivobook 15, the feature-packed laptop that makes it easy to get things done, anywhere. Everything about Vivobook 15 is bold and improved, from its powerful AMD Ryzen™ 5 mobile processor to its crisp and clear display, 180° lay-flat hinge, modern color and sleek geometric design. Make a fresh start today with Vivobook 15! Unlock Vivobook 15 laptop with the built-in fingerprint sensor on the touchpad and Windows Hello. Integrated privacy shield that slides over the webcam for instant privacy. Vivobook 15’s keyboard comes with ASUS Antibacterial Guard — a special surface treatment that keeps the bugs at bay.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 41% on ELEGOO’s Mars 3 MSLA Resin 3D Printer...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 drop lower than Amazon’...
Android app deals of the day: Secret of Mana, Glidey, S...
MOMAX’s LED Desk Lamp with Wireless 10W Charger f...
Greenworks 24V cordless impact driver with up to 2,640-...
Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases now 30% ...
Totallee unveils new stealthy all-black and frosted Mag...
Save $125 on ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gam...
Load more...
Show More Comments