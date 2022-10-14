ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop with Ryzen 5 CPU and 256GB SSD falls to new low at $440 ($110 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook 15 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB Laptop for $439.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $550 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering a Ryzen 5 4600H processor with six cores and 12 threads, you’ll find that this laptop has plenty of power to handle whatever you need. There’s also 8GB of RAM and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD as well, which can be upgraded to add additional storage whenever needed. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge makes it simple to share content with family or friends and the built-in fingerprint sensor makes unlocking this laptop quite simple. This laptop also comes with a complimentary month of Adobe Creative Cloud so you can try out content creation on it without spending a dime. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve for $18 at Amazon. It’s designed for 15-inch laptops and there’s an additional storage pocket to keep your mouse, charger, and adapters if you need them. This sleeve is sleek and comes in a light colorway as well, which makes it easy to find whenever you set it down.

Prefer to work from a tablet? Consider picking up Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that’s down to a new all-time low of $970, which is $130 or more off. There are additional deals from $550 as well, so check out our earlier coverage to find all the ways you can save. Then, swing by our coverage of Microsoft’s latest Surface devices including the Pro 9 and Laptop 5 to find out what all it has to offer.

ASUS VivoBook 15 Laptop features:

Stamp your style on the world with ASUS Vivobook 15, the feature-packed laptop that makes it easy to get things done, anywhere. Everything about Vivobook 15 is bold and improved, from its powerful AMD Ryzen™ 5 mobile processor to its crisp and clear display, 180° lay-flat hinge, modern color and sleek geometric design. Make a fresh start today with Vivobook 15! Unlock Vivobook 15 laptop with the built-in fingerprint sensor on the touchpad and Windows Hello. Integrated privacy shield that slides over the webcam for instant privacy. Vivobook 15’s keyboard comes with ASUS Antibacterial Guard — a special surface treatment that keeps the bugs at bay.

