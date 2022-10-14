Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra falls to new low of $970 (Save $130+), more from $550

Through the end of today, Best Buy is now discounting Samsung’s lineup of latest Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablets with free shipping across the board. Our top pick amongst the three different models is the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which now rests at an all-time low starting at $969.99. Normally fetching $1,100, today’s offer is one of the very first chances to save period at $130 off and delivers the best price yet. Elevated storage capacities are also on sale with as much as $300 in savings attached to complement much of the same all-time low status.

As the most capable tablet in Samsung’s current lineup, the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also one of the best options on the market period for an Android tablet. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display that surrounds the tiny notch and its selfie camera module on the front. Compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, you’ll also be able to take advantage of DeX features for turning the tablet into more of a desktop, with the upwards of 512GB of built-in storage also coming backed by microSD card support. All powered by AndroidL, you can learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage. Head below for more.

Alongside the flagship offering from Samsung’s tablet lineup, the standard Galaxy Tab S8/+ are also getting in on the savings. These smaller devices arrive with much of the same Android experience powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips, with matching S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. You’re really just look at two smaller tablets compared to the massive 14.6-inch display above, with the Galaxy Tab S8+ clocking in with a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen at the $749.99 price point and its smaller counterpart packing a less capable 11-inch LCD display at $549.99. In either case, you can get a better idea of what to expect at what the $150 discounts deliver in our first impressions coverage.

Then over on the smartphone side of the Android savings as we close out the week, this morning saw an all-time low arrive on Google’s now previous-generation Pixel 6. While not as exciting as the just-released Pixel 7, this handset is now even more affordable thanks to $200 in savings delivering the best price yet at $399.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features:

Live that ultra lifestyle on the ultimate tablet, featuring our largest screen to help you do more. Get lost in what you love and discover new ways to get more done all at once with an ultra-large 14.6″ sAMOLED screen that helps you do more. Record videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide dual front camera that’s twice as good at capturing the moments in life you love the most.

