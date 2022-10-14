Belkin’s 5K Play smartphone power bank and stand combo hits Amazon low at $25 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Play Power Bank Stand for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, like it fetches directly from Belkin, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, the first deal we have tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the regularly $45 10,000mAh (10K) variant still down at the $37.30 Amazon all-time low. Built for Apple Arcade, iOS/Android gaming, or just watching content on the go, you’re looking at a USB battery power bank with a built-in stand to hold your phone up for easy viewing. Dual USB-A and USB-C ports support charging a secondary device (like a game controller) and Belkin says the power bank can provide up to “17 hours of additional video playback.” More details below.

If the novel 2-in-1 power bank and stand setup above isn’t particularly useful for your needs, there are perfectly capable power banks out there for less. Something like the Spigen PocketBoost 10000mAh model delivers up to 18W over USB-C at a more affordable $21 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon.

We also just took a look at the brand new kickstand MagSafe power bank from Anker. It now features a more convenient USB-C port position with an internal 5,000mAh battery alongside an angled MagSafe-equipped, upright design that is great for keeping your phone charged and at the ready, viewing content, and much more. Take a deeper dive into the the details as part of our recent launch coverage right here.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Play features:

Provides up to 17 hours of additional video playback hours for gaming and streaming* (*Maximum additional video playback hours calculated by comparing the mAh capacity of this power bank with the maximum video playback hours achievable by the iPhone 11 under normal conditions. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users.)

Built-in stand for easy viewing while you charge your smartphone

Dual USB-A and USB-C ports allows for simultaneous charging of phone and gaming controller or any other device

