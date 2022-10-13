Anker refreshes kickstand MagSafe power bank with more convenient USB-C port placement

Over the past few months, we’ve been seeing Anker refresh its lineup of MagSafe portable chargers with some new slimmed down models. Today, we’re getting a third addition to that stable with a refreshed version of the brand’s kickstand-backed MagSafe power bank. Available in five different colors, refreshed design also changes the placement of its onboard USB-C port for more conveniently charging up two devices at once.

Anker MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand gets refreshed design

Sporting much of the same base design that we originally sale with the baseline model that launched back in August, today’s new version is centered a slimmed design that’s ideal for iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. You’ll find a 7.5W output from the internal 5,000mAh battery, as well as an 18W USB-C port.

But where Anker does begin to mix things up for its latest MagSafe power bank is the additional functionality. It’s a design we’ve seen in the past, but now the brand is adding in a fold out kickstand for propping up your device. It has much of the same origami-style design as the original model that launched just over a year, and arrives attached to that more compact main casing that houses all of the actual charging tech.

The other big adjustment this time around is the placement of the USB-C port. Last time around, and much like you’ll even find now on other models, Anker placed the input at the button of the power bank. Now to better mesh with the stand, the charging port has been moved to the side so you can actually refuel the package while charging or top off a second device.

Entering with a $69.99 price tag, the new offering is now available from Amazon. Anker sells its new kickstand MagSafe power bank in five different styles, including black, blue, purple, green, and white.

Anker’s new MagGo PopSocket Power Bank is just the latest MagSafe accessory to take on a unique approach from the brand. We’ve previously seen a few other power banks with designs that break the mold, including a new model that puts a PopSocket mount on the back – not to mention the brand’s largest MagSafe battery to date with an even more rigid stand built into the casing.

9to5Toys’ Take

Last year, I took a hands-on look at the original model of Anker power bank with built-in kickstand, and ultimately walked away impressed. It has lived in my purse pretty much consistently since I took that initial hands-on look. Even with the new model being a bit more compact and with an improved placement of the USB-C charging port, I would probably still say that the original is a better buy, mainly just because of the price tag. The updated iteration now carries an under $50 going rate, while you’ll pay much more for the updated model.

