Save $200 on Google Pixel 6 with all-time low discounts from $399 at Amazon

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAndroidGoogle
Reg. $599 $399

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone in Stormy Black for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer undercuts previous mentions by an extra $50 in order to deliver a new all-time low at $200 off. This is the first notable price cut we’ve seen in over a month and also carries over to the 256GB model at $499, which is also $200 off.

Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s now previous-generation handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back completing the handset. Then in our longterm hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features.

A great accessory for your new Pixel 6 would be scoring the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Alongside just charging your handset with 23W of Qi wireless power, the stand can also be used to turn a Pixel 6 into a mini Nest Hub display for showing off various widgets while you refuel. It’s a notable nightstand companion for charging your device and so much more at $79.

As far as other discounts from Google this week go, the recent Pixel 6a is now down to an all-time low. Making the handset even more affordable, you can now bring home the Google Tensor-powered smartphone for $100 off with its 6.1-inch display and dual 12MP camera array in tow for $349.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Pixel 6 is fast, smart, and secure, and adapts to you. The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; it keeps your phone fast, your games rich, and your personal info safe. Pixel’s 50 megapixel rear camera captures 150% more light for photos with richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Google

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Cowabunga! Arcade1Up Turtles in Time cabinet now at $45...
Cooler Master’s Space Gray-style Hybrid Wireless ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 14, 2022 – Apple Touch ID Mag...
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 ANC carbon fiber over-ear hea...
Kershaw’s Cinder compact 1.4-inch pocket knife wi...
CORSAIR unleashes new 20Gb/s USB-C Gen 2×2 EX100U ...
J.Crew takes extra 70% off sale styles + up to 50% off ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ 6-foot USB-C C...
Load more...
Show More Comments