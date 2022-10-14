Save $200 on Google Pixel 6 with all-time low discounts from $399 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone in Stormy Black for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer undercuts previous mentions by an extra $50 in order to deliver a new all-time low at $200 off. This is the first notable price cut we’ve seen in over a month and also carries over to the 256GB model at $499, which is also $200 off.

Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s now previous-generation handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back completing the handset. Then in our longterm hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features.

A great accessory for your new Pixel 6 would be scoring the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Alongside just charging your handset with 23W of Qi wireless power, the stand can also be used to turn a Pixel 6 into a mini Nest Hub display for showing off various widgets while you refuel. It’s a notable nightstand companion for charging your device and so much more at $79.

As far as other discounts from Google this week go, the recent Pixel 6a is now down to an all-time low. Making the handset even more affordable, you can now bring home the Google Tensor-powered smartphone for $100 off with its 6.1-inch display and dual 12MP camera array in tow for $349.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Pixel 6 is fast, smart, and secure, and adapts to you. The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; it keeps your phone fast, your games rich, and your personal info safe. Pixel’s 50 megapixel rear camera captures 150% more light for photos with richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused.

