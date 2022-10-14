Greenworks 24V cordless impact driver with up to 2,640-inch pounds of torque $92, more from $35

Woot is currently offering a wide range of DIY tools on sale from $35 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Greenworks 24V Cordless Impact Driver for $91.99, which goes for $120 at Amazon and today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There are three speeds to choose from with this drill and the trigger also offers varying speeds, so you can have precise control over how much power is being applied depending on the driving application at hand. You’ll find the brushless motor can provide up to 2,640-inch pounds of torque and the LED work light illuminates your workspace for doing driving tasks in the dark. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill. It’s available on Amazon for $40, which leaves an additional $52 in your wallet. You’ll find this drill is perfect for those just starting out and includes a battery and charger. However, it won’t do quite the same job as today’s lead deal is designed as an impact driver and this lower-cost option is a drill only, so it won’t send lag bolts into studs with quite the same force.

Are you on an even tighter budget? Consider instead checking out SKIL’s 4V rechargeable cordless screwdriver that’s down to its second-best price of $20 right now. Sure, it’s nowhere near as powerful as either options above. However, you’ll find that this is actually a great tool to keep around, especially with the holidays coming up. The compact form-factor makes assembling Christmas presents simple and you’ll find that there are a number of uses for a small powered screwdriver around the house.

Greenworks 24V Cordless Impact Driver features:

Greenworks 24V Lithium-Ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time versus 20V competition, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. With variable speed trigger, you get precise control over a variety of applications. 35% shorter compared to similar brushed units and well-suited for work in small or tight spaces. Provides 2640 in-lbs of torque and 2800 RPM for your most demanding driving and fastening applications.

