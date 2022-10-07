Save 20% on SKIL’s 4V Rechargeable Cordless Screwdriver at second-lowest price of $20

Amazon is currently offering the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver with Circuit Sensor for $19.98 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $25, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked and it comes within $1 of the all-time low. This handheld cordless screwdriver will allow you to do repetitive tasks like assembling furniture with ease. Here you’ll get eight 1-inch long bits, a 3/32-inch drill bit, and a 3-inch magnetic bit holder alongside the Circuit Sensor Technology that will help prevent you from drilling into wires by detecting live circuits. You’ll also be able to use other 1/4-inch bits so you can build out your own collection. Head below for more.

If you’re not interested in an electronic screwdriver, then maybe you’ll be interested in the ORIA Precision Screwdriver 60-in-1 Kit for $12.50. Here you’ll have 56 bits with a handful of other attachments to make working on electronics and household projects a breeze. There is a flexible shaft attachment for reaching into those tight spaces where the full handle may not fit, an extension rod for getting a little more reach, and a magnetic bit holder to make working on electronics easier as the bits themselves are not magnetic. Everything that is included in this kit can be stored inside the carrying case it comes shipped in so you can easily take it on the go.

We’re also tracking a deal on the Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool with 25 accessories down at the 2022 low of $55. The Dremel 3000 rotary tool can vary its speed between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM with an “innovated airflow system” that prevents heat build-up for smoother and quieter operation.

SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver features:

CIRCUIT SENSOR TECHNOLOGY — Patented technology safely detects electrical current in outlets, switches and fixtures

READY TO GO — Power up your cordless screwdriver anywhere with micro USB charging.

FORGET DOWN TIME — A rechargeable lithium-ion battery keeps this tool charged over an extended period of time.

FOR EVERYDAY USE — This cordless electric screwdriver is your go-to for small projects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!