Hisense 2022 model 65-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV at $500 with $100 Visa GC (New low)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Hisense 65-inch Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $800 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this one launched back in June and has now settled in the $600 range at Amazon. However, not only will Hisense offer full refunds in the first 100 days, if you like what you’re seeing after purchase you can also register for a FREE $100 Visa gift card (details below), effectively dropping the price down to $400 and the lowest we have tracked. Dolby Vision and Atmos join HDMI 2.1 inputs, variable refresh rate tech, Google Assistant voice commands, a metal bezel, Bluetooth, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. More details.

Hisense Visa gift card rebate details:

Register your TV within 14 days of receiving it. We’ll let you know by email once your registration has been confirmed. If you decide that your TV isn’t the one for you within 100 days, you can login to My Request to start a return. Once your request has been approved, you’ll need to return your device to us in its original box and packaging within 30 days for a full refund in the form of a digital Visa prepaid card or PayPal transfer. Loving your Hisense TV? Visit the My Request page after 100 days (but no later than 130 days) of your purchase or delivery date to claim a $100 digital Visa prepaid card. More details here.

While the limited doorbuster-style deals have now come and gone, you’ll still find loads of notable price drops live in our hangover Prime Day 4K TV roundup. With models starting at just over $300 shipped, there are plenty of 2022 options from Sony, LG, Samsung, and more on sale. Browse through everything right here.

Hisense 65-inch U6H Quantum ULED 4K Smart Google TV features:

4K ULED TV: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non QLED tvs can’t.

Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: The average TV is 250-350 nits. Anything over 500 nits is extremely good. This television is up to 600 nits peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

