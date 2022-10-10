Fall Prime Day 4K TV deals up to 80% off: Samsung, Amazon, LG, Sony, more from $112

This is the place to find all of the Amazon Fall Prime Day 4K TV deals. From Samsung, Sony, and LG to the more affordable brands like TCL, VIZIO, Fire TV models, and more, all of the most notable Prime Early Access 4K and 8K TV deals will be organized in this post for the next 48 hours. While there are loads of price drops already live right now, we are expecting even more of them to kick off in the next couple hours and then every few hours across the October 11 and 12 fall Prime Day sale event. And it’s not just Amazon, we will be clocking all of the major retailers and are expecting to see some models get listed with bonus gift cards and the like to sweeten the savings even more. Head below for all of the details and be sure to check back as we will be updating this post constantly for the next 2-days.
Amazon Fall Prime Day 4K TV deals – Highlights
Followed by deals organized by brand, make, and model, this first section will be reserved for all brands and particularly notable price drops. This includes some (almost hard to believe) Prime Early Access 4K TV deals that will yield new all-time lows, some seriously deep discounts, and more.
As noted below, some of these deals are set to go live shortly (most likely at 3 a.m ET October 11, 2022) with other already live at many of the best prices we have tracked. Be sure to check back throughout the next 48 hours if the model you had in mind hasn’t appeared just yet as we will be updating this post several times per day as new deals pop up.
- Amazon 55-inch Omni 4K UHD Fire TV $112 (Reg. $560) | Starts at 3 a.m. ET
- Hisense 50-inch U6 QLED 4K Fire TV $159 (Reg. $530) | Starts at 3 a.m. ET
- LG 42-inch 2022 C2 4K OLED Smart TV $997 (Reg. $1,400) | Starts at 3 a.m. ET
- LG 2022 65-inch 4K 120Hz VRR AirPlay 2 OLED TV at $1,597 ($900 off)
- TCL latest 55-inch VRR 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV hits $400 all-time (Save $50)
Samsung 2022 4K/8K Prime Day Smart TV deals:
- 50-inch+ Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $848 (Reg. $998+)
- 60-inch+ Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV from $798 (Reg. $898+)
- 65-inch+ Q70A QLED Smart TV from $948 (Reg. $1,400+)
- 55-inch+ QN90B QLED 4K Mini LED from $1,348 (Reg. $1,898+)
- 55-inch+ QN95B Neo QLED 4K mini-LED HDR from $1,898 (Reg. $2,298+)
- 65-inch+ QN800B Neo QLED 8K mini-LED HDR from $2,798 (Reg. $3,298+)
- 65-inch+ QN900B Neo QLED 8K mini-LED HDR from $3,798 (Reg. $4,998+)
Samsung 2022 The Frame deals:
- 32-inch The Frame $430 (Reg. $600)
- 43-inch The Frame $750 (Reg. $998)
- 50-inch The Frame $960 (Reg. $1,298)
- 65-inch The Frame $1,520 (Reg. $1,998)
- 85-inch The Frame $2,998 (Reg. $2,998)
Sony 2022 model Google Prime Day 4K TVs:
- 43-inch+ 4K X80K Google TV from $498 (Reg. $600+)
- 43-inch+ 4K X85K Google TV from $598 (Reg. $700+)
- 55-inch+ 4K X90K Google TV from $998 (Reg. $1,400)
- 55-inch+ 4K A80K OLED Smart Google TV from $1,298 ($1,498+)
Sony 2022 model 4K OLED Google TVs:
- 48-inch 4K A90K OLED Google TV from $1,298 (Reg. $1,500)
- 55-inch+ 4K A80K OLED Google TV from $1,298 (Reg. $1,400)
- Also avialble with up to $250 in Visa gift cards from BuyDig
- 55-inch+ 4K A90J OLED Google TV from $1,798 (Reg. $2,500)
- 55-inch+ 4K A95K OLED Google TV from $2,798 (Reg. $3,000)
Best Prime Day 4K LG TV deals:
- 43-inch Class UQ9000 $327 (Reg. up to $377)
- 50-inch Class UQ9000 $397 (Reg. up to $448)
- 55-inch Class UQ9000 $477 (Reg. up to $497)
- 70-inch Class UQ9000 $697 (Reg. up to $797)
- 75-inch Class UQ9000 $867 (Reg. up to $947)
VIZIO, Hisense, TCL, and more…
- VIZIO’s VRR 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K QLED Smart TV $538 (All-time low)
- VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED TV with HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and Dolby Vision $960 (2022 low)
- Hisense’s latest 2022 A6H series Google TVs on sale from $290 at Amazon (First price drops)
