HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount falls 33% back to all-time low of $40 (Save $20)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount for $39.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $60, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms with adjustable gas springs cable of supporting monitors up to 27 inches and up to 14.3 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that itself can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cables sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $25. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting supported. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

Looking to upgrade your computer monitor for gaming or just general office work? We’re currently tracking a deal on the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at the new low of $575. Coming with Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 144hz refresh rate without screen tearing. Want to save a buck? We’re also tracking other monitor deals with offers starting from $200.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

HUANUO HNDS6 gas spring dual monitor mount built in premium gas spring, provides smooth and durable height adjustments, making your monitors freely stay at any height you adjust, the full motion adjustments allow you to find optimal angle and position to make you comfortable and productive.

