Save $125 on ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $575 low, more from $200

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $575.23 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 18% discount, or solid $125 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 144hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. You can game at 1080p120Hz with your PS5 and 1440p120Hz with your Xbox Series X|S. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

ROG Strix XG27UQR offers an ultrafast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT), ensuring that even the fastest-paced games played at the highest visual settings remain buttery-smooth and completely lag-free.

Shadow Boost technology clarifies dark areas of the game world without overexposing brighter areas, improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map.

With exclusive ASUS Aura Sync lighting technology, ROG Strix XG27UQR provides ambient lighting that can be synchronized with other Aura-enabled components and peripherals. Add a touch of personalization to your setup with the featured light signature.

