Kershaw’s Cinder compact 1.4-inch pocket knife with copper scales falls to new low at $12

Amazon is offering Kershaw Cinder Compact Pocket Knife with Copper Scales for $12.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $20 or so normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This compact knife easily slips into your pocket, purse, or bag to always be available when you need it. The blade itself measures 1.4-inches when open, which is quite compact. It also has a built-in bottle opener should you need that as well. This model features copper scales as well which add a bit of flair to its design and will patina beautifully as the knife ages. The blade is comprised of 3Cr13 steel, which makes it easy to sharpen whenever it starts to dull. Keep reading for more.

Kershaw Cinder Copper Pocket Knife features:

The Cinder is keychain-ready, multi-function, and now available with an eye-catching copper handle. Designed by custom knifemaker Rick Hinderer, the Cinder is the ultimate box cutter and handy mini knife. It has plenty of style and cutting power, but in a smaller “keychain” size so you can take it almost anywhere. The genuine copper will patina over time making each copper Cinder unique.

