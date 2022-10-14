Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases now 30% off: S Pen combo, leather, more from $35

If you picked up one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables while it’s been on sale as of late, now is your chance to deck it out with an official case at an all-time low. Amazon is now discounting an assortment of covers, with the brand’s official Standing Cover with S Pen leading the way at $62.99. This one is down from the usual $90 price tag in order to deliver 30% in savings. It is well below our previous $78 price tag and delivers a new all-time low as well. Covering your Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a two-piece construction, this official case has an interchangeable section that can be either a kickstand or stylus holder. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. Not to mention a swappable stand for taking full advantage of its 7.6-inch display. Our hands-on review details just what it brings to the foldable experience.

If the lead stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for out of a Galaxy Z Fold 4 cover, Amazon is also marking down pricing on a selection of other cases. Ranging from leather to nifty offerings with built-in straps, there are all-time lows to be had across the lineup with 30% in savings in tow.

If any of these slick cases have you thinking its time to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can also still lock-in one of the best prices yet following the fall Prime Day sale with a drop to $1,500. That’s down from the usual $1,800 retail price that the handset launched with just two months ago, with this offer delivering the internal 7.6-inch display that centered around the capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen features:

Write on with an S Pen-holding standing cover. The Galaxy Z Fold4 Standing Cover with S Pen case has been upgraded to suit the new Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone, including an S Pen Fold Edition along with a dedicated holder. Plus, the case provides stability, so you can place your Galaxy Z Fold4 on a table and start writing without your phone moving.

