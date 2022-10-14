Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush drops 30% to $35 shipped today (Reg. $50)

Alongside the first price drop on Oral-B’s new iO Series 3, Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 and now on sale for $40 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Now among the lowest-priced options in its class, this model delivers an affordable solution to upgrading or refreshing your electric toothbrush. A built-in pressure sensor is joined by the usual 2-minute timer alongside Quadpacer tech to ensure each quadrant of your mouth gets covered. It also ships with the USB charger stand to keeps thing juiced up and neatly at the ready in the washroom.

There really aren’t very many comparable brand name toothbrushes out there for less than $35. But you will want to take a look at the Philips One by Sonicare lineup. Easily among the best options in the price range, you can land one of these for just under $26 shipped on Amazon with several color options.

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking the first, and quite notable, price drop on the brand new Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush as well. Featuring an updated aesthetic, this brush is now 40% off the regular $100 price tag with a pair of replacement brush heads, travel case, travel refill holder, and the charging stand. You can dive and get more details on the feature set and pricing details in yesterday’s deal coverage right here.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush features:

Removes up to 5x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush*

Pressure sensor and two intensity settings protect sensitive gums from overbrushing

2 minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer ensure Dentist-recommended brushing time

Brush head replacement reminder ensures your brush head is always effective

Long battery life with battery light indicator: One charge last for 2 weeks

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!