Totallee unveils new stealthy all-black and frosted MagSafe iPhone 14 cases, plus more

Totallee iPhone 14 MagSafe cases have arrived. For those unfamiliar, Totallee is a brand best known for its minimalist iPhone cases and is putting its latest design up for pre-order today. The initial collection of clear and color cases launched shortly after Apple’s latest handsets hit the scene in early September, but the new MagSafe Solid Black and Frosted Clear models have now arrived. Head below for a closer look.

New Totallee iPhone 14 MagSafe cases

Totallee has been a mainstay in our annual roundup of the best iPhone cases, with its 14 series models landing in this year’s collection once again. Its clear model was our pick of the best of its kind in 2021 for iPhone 13 and is on its way (especially the soft edition) to the top of our list in 2022.

The brand delivers completely branding- and logo-free designs – something I can particularly appreciate as someone who despises when a brand’s ugly insignia is plastered all over the exterior of my gorgeous iPhone each year. There are some exceptions here, but Totallee chooses to steer clear of having any negative effect on the vibe of Apple’s design, or at least as much as possible. That sentiment also carries over to the barely-there approach here – they are not particularly protective outside of some scratch resistance, leaving the form factor and feel of the handset about as intact as possible.

And these design treatments also carry over to the new Totallee iPhone 14 MagSafe cases as well. Previously available in clear and color options, the brand has now added a third SKU with a built-in magnet array to deliver a solid connection – if they are anything like last year’s anyway – to the plethora of MagSafe chargers, wallets, and other add-ons.

Now available in a Solid Black or Frosted Clear colorway, the new Totallee iPhone 14 MagSafe cases are now available for pre-order at $49 shipped via its official website. They are scheduled to begin shipping at the end of the month on October 31, 2022, and don’t appear to have landed on Amazon just yet.

In the meantime, browse through our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases right here and head over to our hands-on review of the already available Totallee models from this year as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

