Kitchy’s unique pizza cutter wheel is dishwasher safe and easy to use at $8 (39% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shop & Co. (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $7.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal $13 going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in months and is $1 above our last mention from June. This unique pizza cutter allows you to deliver “stable vertical pressure” to get a “clean cut through your pizza” in one pass. There’s a protective blade guard for when it’s stored and you’ll find that the entire thing disassembles for cleaning in the dishwasher. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not a fan of the design of Kitchy, then consider saving a buck by picking up this pizza cutter on Amazon. Coming in at $6, it’ll save a dollar and still slice up your freshly-cooked pie before serving it to family or guests. Even though it’s a more budget-friendly alternative, you’re still getting a dishwasher-safe cutting device here, alongside a lifetime warranty from the company.

Is your upcoming pizza party happening outside? Use the just-released Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker to bring the tunes outside without worrying that it’ll get damaged with water or rain. On sale for $84 right now, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivers $16 in savings from its normal $100 going rate.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel features:

SLICE ANY PIZZA LIKE A PRO – This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza.

SUPER SHARP AND FITS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

PROTECTIVE BLADE GUARD FOR EASY STORAGE – This pizza knife comes with a blade guard to keep your cutter securely stored away when you’re not using it.

