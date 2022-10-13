Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3 drops to new all-time low at $87

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Speaker for $87 shipped. Delivering the very first chance to save since it launched last month, the newest addition to the brand’s stable of Bluetooth speakers typically fetches $100 and is now at a new all-time low of $13 off. Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serendading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14 hours of listening.

If your portable speaker game could use all-new releases of another persuasion, we just took a hands-on look at Marshall’s latest offerings earlier in the summer. Arriving as the refreshed Emberton II and entirely new Willen, these speakers both come wrapped in retro vinyl designs that can pump out some balanced and loud tunes with internal batteries. Get a closer look at what the experience offers for both of them in our review.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

