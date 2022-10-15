Refresh your bed as we head into winter with this 800-thread count 100% cotton sheet set at $61

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mayfair Linen (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 800-thread count 100% Cotton King-sized Sheet Set for $60.74 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. This sheet set is made of 100% cotton and are comprised of an 800 thread count. You’ll find that the set includes a flat sheet, a fitted/bottom sheet, and two pillow cases. The fitted sheet is also 16-inches deep too, which is great for folks who might have a topper on their mattress. One nice feature of this sheet set is that there are tags which indicate the long and wide side of the fitted sheet which makes it easy to put it on correctly every time. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a set of sheets that you love, consider spending $20 on this sleep mask instead. I use it every night and absolutely love the mask. It allows me to sleep with ease even on a nice Saturday afternoon when the sun is high in the sky, as no light gets in. Plus, when traveling or on vacation, not all hotel rooms have great blinds if you plan to sleep in, which is where this sleep mask really shines.

Use Wyze Plug to automate your bedroom’s lighting and stop getting up to turn lamps on or off. It’s on sale for under $7 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the plug. With integrations for both Alexa and Assistant, you can use automations or voice commands to turn lights or other connected devices on or off.

Mayfair 800-thread count Cotton Sheet Set features:

Some are 30% thicker than average sheets, made from extra long staple cotton for improved softness and durability, and then 2x mercerized for a glossy sheen and silky touch. Yes, we are talking about our egyptian cotton quality 800 thread count cotton sheet sets. These premium hotel collection sheets are heavyweight yet thick, cozy yet crisp, breathable and cool, for the best sleep ever. Our white fitted sheet have extra deep pockets to fit adjustable mattresses up to 18 inches deep, and all-around elastic for a snug fit. Smart tags indicate the ‘length’ and ‘breadth’ sides to make the bed, and standard closures keep the pillows inside the cover. The 4-piece cotton sheets for king size bed include 1 Flat Sheet (102’’ W x 108’’ L), 1 Fitted/ Bottom sheet (78” W x 80” L + 16” deep pocket), and 2 Pillowcases (21” W x 41” L)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!