Wyze Plug with Assistant/Alexa integration falls to new low at under $7 (Reg. $12)

Amazon is offering the Wyze Smart Plug for $6.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $12, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smart plug is perfect for expanding your voice-controlled ecosystem. It integrates with the Wyze app, Alexa, and Assistant so you can easily control it from various platforms. The app allows you to set up schedules for the plug to turn on or off at specified times, and there’s even a grouping so you can control an entire room at once. So, whether you want to automate the reboots of your modem or programmatically start brewing coffee in the morning, this is the perfect way to do just that. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then keep reading for additional information.

It’ll honestly be hard to beat today’s deal for smart plug pricing. In fact, going to Amazon and searching for “smart plug” then sorting by the lowest price with prime only returns a single model at a lower-cost than today’s lead deal…and it only saves a few pennies. So, if you want to get a name brand that can be trusted on a budget, Wyze is your best choice.

Don’t forget that those in the Apple ecosystem will want to check out the TP-Link Kasa mini HomeKit smart plugs that are on sale at $10 each when you buy a 4-pack. That’s a 20% discount from its normal going rate and makes now the best time to pick up some Siri-controleld smart plugs ahead of the holiday season.

Wyze Plug features:

Works with Alexa and the Google Assistant so it’s easier said and done. Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple. Turn them on or off remotely with the Wyze app. Custom scheduling in the Wyze app lets you turn Wyze plug on or off at specific times of the day. Connect multiple Wyze plugs to one room so you can turn everything on or off at once.

