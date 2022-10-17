Cuisinart’s pellet grill/smoker is perfect for fall BBQs and cookouts at $429 (Reg. $530)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CPG-4000 Wood BBQ Grill and Pellet Smoker for $429.51 shipped. Down from $520 at Amazon, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since May, making now a great time to add this to your outdoor cooking setup. This pellet grill is quite versatile, delivering the ability to cook a wide range of meals with ease. It features 450-square inches of cooking space which can fit enough burgers to feed the whole family. The 15-pound hopper is also large enough to get through an all-day smoking session without having to refill. Cuisinart even includes a free weather-resistant grill cover to keep your new pellet smoker safe from rain and snow. Keep reading for more.

With your new pellet grill, you’re going to need a bag or two of pellets to get cooking. Traeger is one of the biggest names in pellet grills and you can pick up its pellets for a fairly affordable price on Amazon. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $20 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

Now that you have an outdoor cooking setup ready to go, consider overhauling how breakfast is done at your home. Right now, Ninja’s latest NeverStick PRO Belgian waffle maker is on sale for the first time with a notable discount down to $70. Down from $80, this might only be a $10 discount but at a new all-time low, now is the best time to pick it up so so far.

Cuisinart Pellet Smoker features:

Get that smoky barbecue flavor right in your backyard! With the Cuisinart Wood Pellet BBQ Grill & Smoker, enjoy a convenient way to smoke your favorite meats! Increasing in popularity, Pellet Grills are an easy and fun way to smoke meat and start barbecuing. The Wood Pellet BBQ Grill & Smoker is super versatile, giving you the ability to grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue and even bake with it. Add pellets to the hopper and set your desired temperature; that’s it! Pellets come in a variety of flavors and can be mixed to create your own personal smoky-flavor. Portable! All-Terrain Wheels and Lift Handle makes it easy to move when not in use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!