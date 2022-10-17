Ninja’s latest NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker sees first notable Amazon deal at $70

Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja BW1001 NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model launched back in August and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low as well as the lowest price we can find. It features an upright vertical design engineered “to heat evenly and give you consistent results.” This one delivers 1-inch Belgian-style waffles, a non-stick interior, includes five shade settings, with both audible and visuals notifications to indicate when the cooking process is finished. The included Precision-Pour Cup for measuring your batter is in the box and you’ll find a special setting for high-sugar mixtures like brownies and cakes. Head below for more details.

Now, clearly you’re paying a premium here of the higher-end design and feature set on the newer Ninja model featured above. But there are certainly more affordable solutions out there like the simple round Oster Belgian Waffle Maker. This one clearly isn’t as much of a show piece on the countertop and has been around for a little while, but it is also one of the more popular options on Amazon and currently sells for just $20 Prime shipped.

Swing by our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking deals to have you ready for the holiday season. One notable sale still has plenty of solid offers live via Amazon on Instant Pot cookers. Including a pair of its all-in-one air fryer countertop ovens starting from $180, these deals are some of the best we have tracked all year and will have you cooking just about anything without even waiting for the main oven to heat up. Get a closer look at everything right here.

Ninja PRO Belgian Waffle Maker features:

UNIQUE VERTICAL DESIGN: Engineered to heat evenly and give you consistent results.

5 SHADE SETTINGS: From soft and fluffy to deliciously crispy, get exactly the texture you want.

1-INCH BELGIAN WAFFLES: Roomy, nonstick interior makes for thick, fluffy waffles.

EXCLUSIVE SPECIALTY SETTING: Allows for high-sugar batters like brownie and cake mix

PRECISION-POUR CUP: Included cup makes it easy to measure and pour batter

AUDIBLE & VISUAL ALERTS: The waffle maker will beep when your waffle is done—no guesswork required.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: 1000-Watt Waffle Maker, Precision-Pour Cup, & Chef-Curated Recipe Guide.

