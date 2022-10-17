Clean up your desk with this dual 32-inch monitor arm at 40% off, now $16.50

ErGear Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Desk Arm for $16.75 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $28, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to fit a multitude of monitors that support either the 75×75 or 100×100 VESA standard, this is a great way to tidy up your desk this fall. It can uphold displays up to 17.6 pounds per arm and is made to work with monitors ranging from 13- to 32-inches. You can adjust the height, swivel, or tilt of the display as well as enjoy 360-degree rotation for the ultimate customizability at your desk. ON top of that, there are cable management clips built-in so you can tidy things up even more. Keep reading for additional information.

With your savings, we recommend picking up this extra large desk pad for $13 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon.. Perfect for protecting your desk’s surface, this pad is also ideal for using with a mouse as it delivers a smooth place to move the mouse around on. Plus, it’s water-resistant to make cleaning up spills easy and the non-slip base ensures it doesn’t slide around the desk.

Don’t forget that our review of the Alienware AW920H headset went live at the end of last week. We found that it delivers wireless connectivity, ANC, and Bluetooth connectivity on a budget, making it a solid choice for any gamer. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save on desk and workstation upgrades this fall.

ErGear Monitor Arm features:

Maximizing our comfort and making our viewing experience as enjoyable as possible are important considerations since many of us stare at computer screens most of the day. ErGear monitor arm can help with both; in addition, it saves desk space and streamlines your work area giving your monitor the appearance that it is “floating”.

