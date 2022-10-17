Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire packs 21-day battery life, Pulse Ox tracking, more at $485 (Save $265)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonFitness TrackerGarmin
Reg. $750 $485
a close up of a watch

Amazon now offers the Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire Fitness Tracker at $484.97 shipped. Normally fetching $750, you’re looking at a new all-time low on one of the more rugged wearables on the market with a grand total of $265 in savings attached. This is well below the previous $630 price tag, as well. Garmin’s fēnix 6X Sapphire arrives centered around a 1.4-inch screen that’s 36% larger than previous models in the lineup and comes surrounded in an even more durable diamond like carbon finish. Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, you’ll find everything from the onboard heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, as well as the ability to keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming pre-loaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and altimeter. Not to mention, 21-day battery life and all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect. Head below for more.

At the price point of a more rugged wearable loaded with features, the lead deal is about as good as it gets. But if you’re prefer to go with something a bit more stylish, and also affordable, the Garmin Lily is a nice alternative. Clocking in at $200, you’ll still be able to monitor exercise goals and other wellness stats about daily activity, just with a design that’ll blend in with the rest of your wardrobe.

Though if you’d prefer going with something from the Apple stable instead, Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale heading into this new work week. Delivering new all-time lows across a collection of different styles, the entry-level aluminum models are now marked down for the very first time with $50 in savings going a long way to deliver $349 starting prices.

Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire features:

With a big, sunlight-readable 1.4 inches display that’s 36% larger Than previous Fenix models, The Fenix 6x Pro and Fenix 6x sapphire multisport GPS Watches add mapping, music and more to your workouts. They offer training status, running and cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates. Both models feature a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature that helps keep your pacing strategy on track, Providing grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Garmin

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG showcases new 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with built-in...
Wrap your AirPods Pro in Game Boy nostalgia at up to 45...
Minecraft 1.20 coming in 2023, beta ‘in the next few ...
Nintendo Switch OLED consoles with white or red/blue Jo...
Anker’s eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit with HomeKit Sec...
Hallmark’s Super Nintendo console ornament drops ...
LG’s latest Gram 14-inch laptop with 12th Gen Int...
NutriBullet’s 1200W Blender Combo in silver now m...
Load more...
Show More Comments