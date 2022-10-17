Save 41% on Jamo’s Studio Series S 803 5.0-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System at low of $206

Amazon now offers the Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System for $206.12 shipped. Normally going for $350 on Amazon and $554 from Jamo directly, this 41% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. With this kit, you will get a pair of S 803 Dolby Atmos-ready bookshelf speakers, a “perfectly balanced” center channel speaker, and two S 801 speakers for surround sound channels. As these speakers are part of Jamo’s STUDIO 8 series, they utilize its WaveGuide technology to “focus high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.” Don’t like the bare look? Attach the fully magnetic grilles for a clean, minimalist feel. The additional wood grain accents around the bases, feet, and tweeters add to this minimal aesthetic. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Unlike the Jamo setup above, this system comes ready to run without needing a receiver to drive the speakers. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple. The soundbar can even be wall-mounted for a cleaner look with the included kit and step-by-step instructions.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your living room TV? We’re currently tracking the Hisense ULED Premium U7H Series 55-inch Class Google 4K Smart TV down at $550 with a FREE $100 Visa gift card. Alongside the metal stand and “bezel-less design,” this model delivers Dolby Atmos audio, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for both Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands.

Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System features:

The front-firing tube port allows for versatility in placement (in cabinets, against walls, etc.) and enhanced, cleaner bass response. Studio 8 WaveGuide technology focuses high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.

Dolby Atmos ready speakers deliver sound that comes alive from all directions, including overhead, to fill any room with astonishing clarity, detail, and depth.

The Dolby Atmos topper speakers’ metal feet align with patent-pending integrated conductive metal contacts on capable Tower and Bookshelf speakers, so the back of the Topper has a clean design, free from any inputs or wires.

