Hisense’s 2022 U7H 55-inch Google 4K Smart TV with $100 Visa GC matching Amazon low at $550

Amazon is now offering the Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Series 55-inch Class Google 4K Smart TV for $549.99 shipped. Hisense is offering full refunds in the first 100 days if you don’t like what you see, but you can also register for a FREE $100 Visa gift card (details below), effectively dropping the price down to $450 and among the lowest we have tracked. Regularly listed at $1,000 via Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, it has more typically sold for between $600 and $720 since it hit Amazon in the last few months and is now at the best we can find. Alongside the metal stand and “bezel-less design,” this model delivers Dolby Atmos audio, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for both Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. From there you’ll find the Google TV ecosystem joined by HDR 10+, Dolby Vision gaming, a voice remote, and Bluetooth connectivity. More details below.

Hisense Visa gift card rebate details:

Register your TV within 14 days of receiving it. We’ll let you know by email once your registration has been confirmed. If you decide that your TV isn’t the one for you within 100 days, you can login to My Request to start a return. Once your request has been approved, you’ll need to return your device to us in its original box and packaging within 30 days for a full refund in the form of a digital Visa prepaid card or PayPal transfer. Loving your Hisense TV? Visit the My Request page after 100 days (but no later than 130 days) of your purchase or delivery date to claim a $100 digital Visa prepaid card. More details here.

A notable cash discount is now available on TCL’s latest 55-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV as well. coming in at a lower out of pocket $400 shipped price tag, this model features 60 localized dimming zones, HDR tech, variable refresh rates, and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. You’ll want to head over rot our previous deal coverage for a closer look.

And remember there are still some notable hangover Prime Day 4K TV deals still live and waiting for you on higher-end models right here.

Hisense ULED U7H 55-inch Google 4K Smart TV features:

The 2022 Hisense U7H series is packed with features for tech, content, and gaming fans alike. ULED technology improves picture depth, clarity, color accuracy and motion delivering a unique experience only found in Hisense ULED television sets. The U7H gets a user interface and content upgrade with Google TV which can be accessed hands-free through the in-bezel microphones and, for gamers, there’s not only 480 motion rate but 4k 120Hz variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision Gaming, FreeSync Premium and auto-low latency game mode to maximize the next-generation console experience. The Hisense U7H’s picture quality and extensive list of features make it one of the most affordable premium televisions available. And new for 2022, it comes with a 2-year warranty.

