LG showcases new 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with built-in AirPlay 2, 65W USB-C, more

LG has been on a roll this year with its unique new monitors, and today, we’re getting a first look at the latest addition to its lineup. Taking on Samsung and other brands who have connected workstation displays, the new LG Smart Monitor arrives with built-in webOS streaming functionality to complement its 32-inch 4K panel, AirPlay 2 support, and USB-C connectivity.

LG Smart Monitor takes on Samsung

The whole smart monitor side of the desktop accessory market really started kicking off when Samsung launched its first version of the connected display last year. Since then, we’ve seen several models of the all-in-one design hit the scene before culminating in the recently released M8 Smart Monitor, which takes on an iMac-inspired design. Now LG is looking to get in on much of the same selling points with its all-new 32SQ780S LG Smart Monitor.

In terms of design, LG isn’t straying too far from previous releases. The build of its new Smart Monitor is largely similar to other additions in its Ergo series, though does notably come in a white finish instead of the usual black plastic bezels. Its 32-inch 4K panel is backed by a pair of HDMI ports as well as single USB-A input and Gigabit Ethernet. The real star of the show is the USB-C port though, which can dish out 65W of power passthrough to a connected device.

Packed into that design are, of course, the actual features that earn the LG Smart Monitor its signature features. The entire package comes powered by the same webOS tech that you’ll find in LG’s smart TVs. Running webOS22 out of the box, you’ll be able to access content from a wide array of apps and services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, as well as access smart home dashboards and more. There’s also support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, which is complemented by a screen-sharing feature and some other inclusions from the smart department.

Much like some of the brand’s other unique displays (I am looking at you, 16:18 Ergo DualUp Monitor), the new LG Smart Monitor arrives with one of its Ergo stands. The adjustable mount clamps to your desk or workstation and features an adjustable design that is leagues above what you’ll find out of the box from other displays on the market. Alongside height adjustability, there’s also a multi-angle arm that lets you tweak where the monitor hovers on your desk and how far away from the wall it is. There’s also the neat trick in that this inclusion allows you to rotate the whole package into a vertical orientation as well.

Having just hit Amazon, the new 32SQ780S LG Smart Monitor should be officially launching in the near future. Pricing is set at $499.99, though you’ll have to wait for the time being to officially secure your order. We’re expecting a more grandiose reveal in the coming days.

