Expand your HomeKit setup with meross’ smart garage door controller at $40 (Save 20%)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $50 $40

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $39.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this discount matches our last mention and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen recently, though earlier in the year it did drop to $25.50. Designed to natively tie into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, this smart garage door controller makes it super simple to open or close the garage with either voice commands or through automations. It’s compatible with most garage door openers made in the past 20 years and installs without a separate hub required. This controller even comes with a “high sensitivity sensor” that monitors the status of your garage door to let you know whether it’s open or closed, which is good information to have at a glance. Keep reading for more.

If HomeKit compatibility isn’t a must for you, then consider picking up the myQ smart garage door controller for $24 at Amazon. That saves another $16 over today’s lead deal and still delivers a solid experience for both Alexa and Assistant users.

Further expand your HomeKit setup with Anker’s eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit with HomeKit Secure Video support. It’s currently on sale for $200, which marks a new low and saves 28% from its normal going rate. You can also swing by our smart home guide to find several other upgrades to expand your abilities with voice commands at the house.

meross HomeKit Smart Garage Opener Remote features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It comes with a high sensitivity sensor which monitors the status of garage door more accurate and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This 5-in-1 USB-C hub has 100W charging passthrough and...
Save $300 on Arcade1Up’s 10-game PAC-MAN Table at...
Tested: Tile’s new $16 custom-encoded Lost and Found ...
Android app deals of the day: Iron Marines Invasion, Ne...
Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe Leather C...
Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse is now more budget-fri...
Pick up leaves with Greenworks’ 48V 20-in. cordless e...
Save 41% on Jamo’s Studio Series S 803 5.0-Ch. Ho...
Load more...
Show More Comments