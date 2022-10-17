Expand your HomeKit setup with meross’ smart garage door controller at $40 (Save 20%)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $39.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this discount matches our last mention and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen recently, though earlier in the year it did drop to $25.50. Designed to natively tie into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, this smart garage door controller makes it super simple to open or close the garage with either voice commands or through automations. It’s compatible with most garage door openers made in the past 20 years and installs without a separate hub required. This controller even comes with a “high sensitivity sensor” that monitors the status of your garage door to let you know whether it’s open or closed, which is good information to have at a glance. Keep reading for more.

If HomeKit compatibility isn’t a must for you, then consider picking up the myQ smart garage door controller for $24 at Amazon. That saves another $16 over today’s lead deal and still delivers a solid experience for both Alexa and Assistant users.

Further expand your HomeKit setup with Anker’s eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit with HomeKit Secure Video support. It’s currently on sale for $200, which marks a new low and saves 28% from its normal going rate. You can also swing by our smart home guide to find several other upgrades to expand your abilities with voice commands at the house.

meross HomeKit Smart Garage Opener Remote features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It comes with a high sensitivity sensor which monitors the status of garage door more accurate and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app.

