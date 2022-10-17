Anker’s eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit with HomeKit Secure Video falls 28% to new low of $200

After seeing Arlo smart cameras, video doorbells, and more smart home tech go on sale earlier today, we’re now tracking a eufy price drop. The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $320, this 28% discount, or solid $120 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Each 2C Pro camera here packs in 1080p recording in a weather-resistant design so you can have outdoor monitoring with the battery lasting up to 180 days. You also get support for HomeKit Secure Video so you can integrate it with the rest of your Siri setup. Additionally, you can connect it to your Alexa and even see live views from cameras on compatible devices. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking to monitor just your front door, you could save some cash by instead going with the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $48.50. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

We recently saw eufy launch its Edge Security System centered around a self-learning AI that can identify your family and friends and notify you of unknown visitors near your home. This launch includes the HomeBase 3 where the AI is run locally and the all-new eufyCam 3 which provides solar-powered 4K live videos. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit features:

Picture Perfect Surveillance – Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

The Alerts That Matter – Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.

Ready for Any Weather – With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2C is built to withstand the elements.

