Epson’s wireless AIO color printer upgrades the office at a new low of $130 (Reg. $200), more

Amazon is now offering the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $70 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Features include a 250-page capacity, built-in scanning, photocopying, an auto-document feeder, and support for wireless printing from your mobile device via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The entire system is controlled via the onboard 2.7-inch color touchscreen with support for “accurate dot placement and DURABrite Ultra instant-dry pigment inks for professional-quality prints.” Head below for more details and additional printer deals.

If the more capable Epson above now sitting at the Amazon all-time low isn’t working for you, consider something like this HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer. It ships with 6 months of bonus Instant Ink at $85 shipped while still delivering print, scan, and copy functionality as well as support for wireless mobile printing.

More printer deals:

Another great way to upgrade your home office space is with this particularly rare deal on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Now marked down to $140 shipped for a new all-time low, it will work with just about any Apple desktop or MacBook machine as well as for your iPad setup. Get a closer look at what it can do for you in our deal coverage and swing by our Apple deal hub for major price drops on just about all of its product lines.

Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 printer features:

Built for speed — PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology delivers fast, high-volume printing with 21 (black)/11 (color) ISO ppm () and fast first-page-out.

High-precision printing — accurate dot placement and DURABrite Ultra instant-dry pigment inks for professional-quality prints.

High-volume reliability for heavy workloads — innovative heat-free technology designed for reliability and reduced downtime.

Designed for productivity — auto 2-sided printing and 1-sided, 35-page ADF streamline workflow.

Maximize efficiency — with large, 250-sheet paper capacity.

Easy to use — 2.7″ color touchscreen for quick navigation and control, plus all-new Epson Smart Panel App (1) for enhanced connectivity and productivity from your mobile device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!