Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID falls to new all-time low with rare discount to $140

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $139.99 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low as well as quite the rare chance to save in the first place, today’s offer is now down from the usual $149 price tag in order to mark only the second notable discount so far. This is $3 under our previous mention from back in April, as well. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for details on how you can save on the new Touch ID models, too.

Satechi’s Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard on the other hand arrives as a much more affordable solution to Apple’s in-house typing experience on sale above. While it ditches the unique Touch ID functionality, there’s a similar premium build centered around an aluminum frame. Not to mention even flashier inclusions like backlit keys and multi-device Bluetooth support. That makes the $70 price tag a bit more compelling for those who don’t want to go with an in-house solution from Apple.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are now wrapping up its as the week comes to an end. Even with Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event coming and going, there are still deep discounts up for grabs across all-new Apple Watch models and more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!