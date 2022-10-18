New World gives players a chance at a new beginning with ‘Fresh Start Worlds’

Amazon’s New World is getting a pretty big update today called Brimstone Stands. It adds a new ancient Egyptian-themed area to the game alongside more abilities, a new weapon, expedition, and even a “revamped starting experience.” However, Amazon wants to give existing players a way to start afresh with the latest update and will be launching “Fresh Start Worlds” on November 2. What all will the worlds deliver, and how does Brimstone Sands change the New World experience? Keep reading to find out.

We’ll start with talking about the Brimstone Sands Zone that’s launching today for New World. This area is “unlike anything else in Aeternum” and is “roughly the size of 2.5 Everfalls.” There are new enemies to fight, a new territory to control, and new stories to uncover in Brimstone Sands.

On top of the Zone expansions, a new Ennead Expedition allows you to dive into ancient ruins and face the Anubian Guardians while solving hieroglyphic puzzles to “achieve new power.” Brimstone Sands also brings with it a revamped starting experience. There’s now an optimized quest flow, with NPCs who move around with a story that “takes players through each region of the game.” On top of that, new quest dynamics are also integrated “from wave elements to tracking and traversal challenges” and much more. The story has also been streamlined, though players will still converge on the Hermit Yonas.

Another upgrade coming to New World in the Brimstone Sands update is the Greatsword weapon. The blade “utilizes offensive and defensive stances,” and you’ll have to learn the risks and rewards of each option “to survive in battle.” This new skill tree has “versatile tactics,” depending on your playstyle, making it a “good pair” for many other martial weapons.

Now, onto the Fresh Start Worlds. Amazon went on record to say, “We’ve received a lot of requests for Fresh Start Worlds, so we are using the time between the Brimstone Sands release and the opening of these worlds to ensure you have a high quality, fresh start.” By taking part in these Fresh Start Worlds, you’ll find that all coins, loot, and characters must originate within the new servers. This ensures that no “powerful or rich Adventurers” can transfer into any of the new worlds. You’ll have a “blank canvas,” which includes the revamped starting experience that’s launching with the Brimstone Sands update today.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve not played New World yet, it does look like an interesting game, and all of the upcoming features are quite unique I think. Fresh start servers aren’t exclusive to New World, and it’s also very interesting that Amazon is choosing to do this already, as the game is only just over a year old. But this could be a good way for Amazon to alleviate some of the launch stress from New World, and this allows players to explore the game afresh with all the knowledge they have already amassed, though without any gear from before.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!