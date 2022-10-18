Nulaxy C5 adjustable aluminum MacBook stand hits new Amazon low at $47.50 (Reg. $60)

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront is offering its C5 Adjustable Laptop Stand for $47.59 shipped. Down from $60, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This all-aluminum laptop stand can adjust in height and raise your computer’s screen from 1.18- to 21-inches, making it very versatile. Adjusting the height of your screen can make a setup far more ergonomic, which has the potential to alleviate back or neck pain as well as eye strain. The stand itself weight just 2.76 pounds and it can support laptops up to 22-pounds, which makes it perfect for everything from ultrabooks to beefy gaming laptops. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $5 on Amazon, which is 90% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Speaking of laptops, did you see the deal we found on LG’s 2022 16-inch Gram laptop? It’s down $500 from its normal $1,500 going rate, marking a new all-time low. This 33% price drop makes the premium laptop just $1,000, so be sure to check out the deal before it expires. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other desk upgrades we’ve found so far this week.

Nulaxy C5 Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

We create affordable laptop stand designed with creativity and quality to help transform your unique workspace! It fits almost all laptop size from 10 to 17 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more. This laptop stand can raise your laptop screen height flexibly from 1.18″ to 21″, which ensures you a comfortable position no matter sitting down or standing up, bringing the laptop screen up to eye-level, improves your body posture and helps to relieve neck, back pain and eye strain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!