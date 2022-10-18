LG’s 2022 16-inch Gram Laptop falls $500 to new all-time low price of $1,000 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG Gram 16-inch i7/16GB/256GB Laptop for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,500, this solid $500 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop while also being the largest price drop to date. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 256GB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 16-inch 2560×1600 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While the 256GB of internal SSD storage is enough for most people, you may need more bulk storage and in that case, you can grab the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD for $115. This drive is one of the latest offerings from Samsung and features a rubberized ridged shell for protection while being capable of 1,050MB/s transfer rates. The USB-C connection allows for greater compatibility with the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard. Be sure to check out the hands-on experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

We’re also tracking a deal on the Seagate 2TB Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive down at the lowest price we’ve tracked, $88. This officially licensed storage device launched during the May the 4th festivities this year alongside the Boba Fett and Mandalorian models and has now returned to the lowest we have tracked for the first time. These Seagate FireCuda hard drives deliver 2TB of storage with painterly renderings of the iconic Star Wars characters.

2022 LG Gram 16-inch i7/16GB/256GB Laptop features:

16″ WQXGA Non-Reflective IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

Connectivity – Connect with Confidence: Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a full-size HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

