Star Wars Halloween costumes, spooky decor, Disney collectibles, more up to 40% off from $5

The official Disney Shop has now launched a wide-ranging sale on Star Wars Halloween costumes, holiday home goods, Nightmare Before Christmas gear, and much more. You’re looking at between 20 and 40% off hundreds of items including Halloween costumes for the whole family, candy bowls, trinkets, collector’s items, and much more. With time winding down before the spooky weekend kicks off later this month, this might be among one of our last chances to land an official Disney costume at a discount. Head below for more details, some Star Wars Halloween costumes, and some of our top picks.

Star Wars Halloween costumes, decor items, and more

From now through Thursday, the official Disney Shop is offering up to 40% off a collection of Halloween costumers, home trinkets, themed decor items, and much more. Pricing starts from under $5 (add items to your cart to see the discounted price) with free shipping in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC. Check out some top picks below.

Disney Halloween deals

Once you have secured your Star Wars Halloween costumes, be sure to check out the new official Grogu Tamagotchi if you haven’t yet as well as the latest LEGO Star Wars sets that arrived this month right here.

Jack Skellington Light features:

Jack Skellington’s colorful character will brighten up your home with this frightfully fun light. Shaped in the form of his unmistakable head, this molded roto PVC lamp glows a rainbow of different colors, or you could settle for the Pumpkin King’s more familiar white.

