LEGO’s latest sets have arrived for October: The Office, UCS Razor Crest, Avatar, more

It’s our favorite time of the month, when new LEGO sets drop! For October, there’s fresh supply of creations from all around the brick-built catalog including the latest from LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, Ideas, and much more. All detailed below, we cover what you should buy and skip for the new LEGO sets in October.

As 2022 comes to a close, all of the new LEGO sets for the year are beginning to hit store shelves as we anticipate what to expect from next year’s creations. But until then, October is rolling out a collection of new LEGO sets including the largest builds of the year from Star Wars, as well as highly-anticipated Ideas creations from the sitcom world. Not to mention entirely new themes and so much more.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO October 2022 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

Ideas

Arguably this month’s most popular set is going to be the latest creation from the sitcom side of the LEGO lineup. Completely new for October, The Office is getting the brick-built treatment with a new 1,164-piece set. Assembling Dunder Mifflin in all of its glory, the kit recreates the iconic layout of the Scranton paper company complete with all kinds of references to the hit show.

There’s also a nearly complete cast of characters, ranging from Michael Scott himself to Jim, Pam, and all of the other characters from the series. There’s a total of 15 minifigures, which rounds out the $119.99 price point. If you’re not already sold by the antics of the show, then dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

Star Wars

If not for the fact that it won’t be officially launching until later on in the month, the new UCS Razor Crest would be our top pick of the month. Though when it does end up joining the rest of the new LEGO sets for October in a week, builders will find the largest Star Wars kit of the year to be worth a look. Stacking up to 6,178 pieces, the upcoming build arrives from The Mandalorian, and is the first UCS model that isn’t based around the Original or Sequel Trilogies.

The ship measures over 28 inches long and alongside sporting a slick exterior, will also come furnished with an interior, too. Then there are the four minifigures, three of which are exclusive to the new UCS Razor Crest. That earns the set a $599.99 price tag when it drops for VIP members on October 3, or officially on October 7. Until then, you can catch up on what to expect from the set in our launch coverage.

Nintendo

Announced quite a long time ago, many builders may have forgotten that we’ll be seeing the latest LEGO Nintendo collaboration hit store shelves for October. The new set arrives in the form of the iconic video game villain, Bowser. In his largest brick-built form to date, The king of Koopas stacks up to 2,807 pieces and stands an impressive 11 inches tall.

The main build assembles the character with lots of little details, and he rests on a display stand fittingly themed around Bower’s Castle. Our launch coverage dives into what you can expect from the built-in play features, which earn this set a steep $269.99 price point.

Avatar

The LEGO Group is also launching an entirely new Disney theme for October, with a lineup of sets based around James Cameron’s Avatar. The hit sci-fi film will be having its sequel launch come the end of the year, and now the we’re seeing a collection of five sets from the series. Ranging from elaborate recreations of Pandoran terrain to iconic creates from the planet and plenty of new minifigures for the Na’vi, there is a lot to look forward to from building all of the kits. Our launch coverage breaks down what to expect from the sets, too.

Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | 1,212 pieces

| 1,212 pieces Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson: $99.99 | 887 pieces

| 887 pieces Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight: $59.99 | 572 pieces

| 572 pieces Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch: $44.99 | 560 pieces

| 560 pieces Jake Sully & his Avatar: $19.99 | 246 pieces

Marvel

Over on the Marvel side of the new LEGO sets for October, we’re getting a new collection of Black Panther sets. With the sequel to the Wakandan movie slated to hit theaters next month, the LEGO Group has four new creations out themed around the new movie and the titular super hero. Headlining the collection is the new Black Panther bust, which clocks in at $349.99 and delivers a nearly life-sized version of the hero out of 2,961-piece model. There’s also some playsets now available, as well.

Shuri’s Sunbird (76211): $49.99 | 355 pieces

| 355 pieces King Namor’s Throne Room (76213): $34.99 | 355 pieces

| 355 pieces 4+ Shuri’s Lab (76212): $9.99 | 58 pieces

Christmas

Last up, the latest addition to the LEGO Group’s annual Winter Village lineup has arrived. This new 1,514-piece set assembles a fun little Holiday Main Street complete with two buildings, a trolley car, and some other festive models. As the 13th installment of the winter holiday lineup, you’re also getting six different minifigures to round out the set.

Our launch coverage breaks down what to expect from the $99.99 price point, which will be going live later this month on October 7.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!