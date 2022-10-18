Google Pixel 7/Pro see pre-paid promos with $200 GC and Pixel Buds from $599 ($299 off)

Now that Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are officially shipping, Visible Wireless is offering one of the best promotions out there for those not trading in an existing smartphone. Right now, both of the pre-paid handsets are being bundled with $200 gift cards and a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Shipping is free across the board. Most notably, Pixel 7 Pro 128GB sells for $899 and comes with that $299 in added value to mark the best we’ve seen without going the carrier route.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Those same gift card savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Amazon offering the 128GB model for $599 with a $200 credit in tow and the extra earbuds. Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

One thing to note here is that your new Google Pixel 7 series handset will be locked to Visible for the first three months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!