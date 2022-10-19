Be ready for holiday feasts with Amazon’s Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $27 (Reg. $40+), more

Today Woot launched a notable sale on cast iron cookware featuring options from Cuisinart, Amazon Basics, and more. One standout is the 4.3-quart Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members or a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $40 or more range as of late, today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked, beat only once before today directly on Amazon. The Amazon Basics cast iron Dutch ovens provide some of the best bang for your buck in the product category. This popular solution features a cast iron build with an enameled red exterior, a fitted lid, and side handles. It can take your meals from the stovetop to the oven and directly onto the serving table, like a cast iron Dutch oven should. Head below for deals on the larger sizes, Cuisinart models, and more.

Today’s Woot sale is loaded with cast iron pots and pans to have you ready for upcoming holiday feasts including various colors of the popular Cuisinart Dutch ovens and casserole dishes as well as the larger 7.3-quart Amazon Basics variant at the the lowest price we can find, $39.99 Prime shipped. Browse through everything right here from $20 before the good stuff starts to sell out.

Elsewhere in cookware deals, we are also stil tracking up to $150 off Ninja and Calphalon pots and pans sets alongside some individual options from $42. You can check out all of those deals right here and be sure to swing by our home goods guide for price drops on smokers, air fryers, all-in-one cookers, and much more while you’re at it.

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

Cast iron covered dutch oven in red with side handles and fitted lid; oven safe to 400 degree Fahrenheit

Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention; enamel doesn’t have non-stick function; hand wash only

Always use hot-pads, oven mitts, or potholders while moving or removing cast iron cookware on or from the stove or oven

Holds 4.3 quarts

This smaller dutch over serves 3-4 people; perfect for side dishes, sauces, or cobblers

