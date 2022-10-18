Cookware sets up to $150 off: Ninja NeverStick from $230, Calphalon pans $42, more

We have spotted some notable price drops on Ninja and Calphalon cookware sets from $42 to ensure you’re set to go for upcoming holiday feasts. Simplicity Trading (99% positive feedback in the last 90 days) via Amazon is now offering the Ninja C69500 Foodi NeverStick Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $390, like it fetches at Walmart and directly from Ninja, this is $150 off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked, and the best we can find. This is a 10-piece polished stainless steel cookware set with Ninja’s NeverStick treatment and a build that won’t “stick, chip, or flake.” The oven-safe set can handle going from the stovetop to the up to 500-degree oven alongside glass lids and an extended 10-year warranty to protect your investment. Head below for more cookware set deals.

More Amazon cookware deals:

Joining today’s deal on Govee’s regularly $40 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer down at $25 we also have the COSORI smart app-controlled indoor air fryer grill down at $160 from the usual $240. But you’ll find even more cooking and kitchen gear deals waiting over in our home goods guide including today’s Amazon drinkware and wine accessories sale with deals starting from $3.50 on corkscrews, cocktail juicers, shakers, large sphere ice trays, muddlers, and more.

Ninja C69500 Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set features:

STAINLESS STEEL: Polished stainless-steel exterior resists scratches and won’t rust for a timeless, durable finish.

NEVERSTICK DIFFERENCE: Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware won’t stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F for a reinforced bond.

10 YEAR GUARANTEE: NeverStick Technology is an exclusive nonstick coating that delivers easy food release day after day without sticking. Fully backed by the Ninja 10 Year Guarantee.* *When used as directed.

OVEN SAFE: Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron. Lids, handles and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500°F.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!