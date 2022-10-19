iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet falls to new low of $20

Patrick Campanale -
Amazonmac accessoriesiVANKY
Reg. $50 $20

iVANKY Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As an all-in-one device for your mobile setup, you’ll find that this 7-in-1 USB-C hub packs quite a few ports. For starters, there’s 4K30 HDMI output, both microSD and SD readers, two USB 3.0 ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Where’s the 7th port? Well, it comes in the form of a 100W USB-C PD charging input so you can enjoy both the ample I/O and charging at the same time. Keep reading for more.

Of course, instead of spending $20 on a multi-port hub, you could pick up a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $8 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as versatile as a full-fledged dock, but with these adapters being so low-cost, you can just leave them on printer cables, mouse dongles, or anything else around the house to convert older tech to work with USB-C.

Do you have an iPad Pro? Consider picking up the Twelve South leather BookBook case for the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. It’s on sale for $56 right now from its normal $70 going rate and delivers a great way to keep your USB-C iPad safe, which works perfectly with today’s lead deal.

iVANKY USB-C Hub features:

iVANKY USB-C Hub provides a way to turn your laptop’s USB-C port into 7 ports – 1x PD-In USB-C, 1x 4K@30Hz HDMI video, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD (TF) card reader, 2x USB-A 3.0, and 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet. Perfect for connecting multiple peripherals to your device to vastly improve your efficiency and keep you productive while working from home.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
iVANKY

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

All-time low on Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes Samsung’s l...
Android app deals of the day: Crisis of the Middle Ages...
Apple’s latest AirPods 3 see first discount in ov...
Swagtron EB7 Elite folding e-bike with 15.5 mile range ...
ElevationLab launches 1-day flash sale with up to 25% o...
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique...
Protect your iPhone on the ski hill this winter with Pe...
Philips’ 2022 model Sonicare Cordless Power Floss...
Load more...
Show More Comments