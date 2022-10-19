iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet falls to new low of $20

iVANKY Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As an all-in-one device for your mobile setup, you’ll find that this 7-in-1 USB-C hub packs quite a few ports. For starters, there’s 4K30 HDMI output, both microSD and SD readers, two USB 3.0 ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Where’s the 7th port? Well, it comes in the form of a 100W USB-C PD charging input so you can enjoy both the ample I/O and charging at the same time. Keep reading for more.

Of course, instead of spending $20 on a multi-port hub, you could pick up a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $8 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as versatile as a full-fledged dock, but with these adapters being so low-cost, you can just leave them on printer cables, mouse dongles, or anything else around the house to convert older tech to work with USB-C.

Do you have an iPad Pro? Consider picking up the Twelve South leather BookBook case for the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. It’s on sale for $56 right now from its normal $70 going rate and delivers a great way to keep your USB-C iPad safe, which works perfectly with today’s lead deal.

iVANKY USB-C Hub features:

iVANKY USB-C Hub provides a way to turn your laptop’s USB-C port into 7 ports – 1x PD-In USB-C, 1x 4K@30Hz HDMI video, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD (TF) card reader, 2x USB-A 3.0, and 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet. Perfect for connecting multiple peripherals to your device to vastly improve your efficiency and keep you productive while working from home.

