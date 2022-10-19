Twelve South’s leather BookBook cover stylishly protects your 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $56

Amazon now offers the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 11-inch iPad Pro at $55.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, this accessory for both M1 and M2 iPad Pro is now on sale for the very first time. The 20% in savings deliver a new all-time low and for comparison, this is $1 under the only discount we’ve seen on the matching 12.9-inch model. Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect, and then head below for some additional info.

If you’re not entirely sold on the premium design and build offered by Twelve South, going with this popular ESR cover will let you make out for far less at $17. Courtesy of Amazon, you can score the folio-style case with magnetic attachment, sleep/wake functionality, and a dedicated place for Apple Pencil to dock for far below the leather offering above. It might not look quite as nice in your everyday carry, but will add some extra protection for less.

Alongside being compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro models, you’ll also be able to stow away the latest iPad Air 5 in Twelve South’s signature leather stylings. We’re also tracking an all-time low discount on the recent debut at $80 off, delivering its 10.9-inch Retina Display alongside M1 chip and more for lower than we’ve seen in the past at $519.

Twelve South BookBook Cover features:

BookBook Cover for iPad is a handcrafted genuine leather cover for iPad and its attached keyboard, like the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. Tucked inside this cover that looks like a vintage book, your iPad and keyboard are protected by hardback covers, a rigid spine, reinforced corners and dual zippers. Not to mention, BookBook disguises your iPad, helping protect it from theft.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!