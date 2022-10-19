Pit Boss’ vertical propane smoker features external chip/ash access at $250 low, more

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss Vertical Propane Smoker in Red Hammertone (PBV3G1) for $249.98 shipped. Generally $329 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $19 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your fall and winter cookouts to the next level, this propane-powered vertical smoker is perfect staying inside while it does the hard work. There’s a built-in dual valve/stainless steel burner system that allows you to vary the temperature range from 100F to 320F and you’ll find 720-square inches of cooking space on four porcelain-coated grates. There’s external access to wood chips and ashes, letting you leave the main door closed while swapping out chips mid-cook. And, since it’s a self-contained unit, you can leave it running while staying indoors, which is what makes it ideal for fall and winter cookouts. Keep reading for more.

For a more hands-on experience, consider picking up the Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker for $321.08. Down from $392 or more, this marks the best price that we’ve tracked since May. Offering a completely different wood-fired design, this charcoal grill is perfect for making burgers, steaks, and more. It can get as hot as you need, which sets it apart from the smoker above. However, since it uses charcoal or real wood, it’ll deliver a completely different flavor profile overall.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s cast iron Dutch oven is down to $27 right now. Normally $40 or more, a Dutch oven is useful for quite a few things. You can make traditional sourdough in it or a stew and so much more. Plus, this discount is part of a notable Woot cookware sale, so you’ll want to catch our coverage of it to find all the ways you can save.

Pit Boss Vertical Smoker features:

The Pit Boss Red Hammertone 3 Series Gas Smoker brings competition quality smoking to your backyard. With four porcelain coated cooking racks, our 3 series vertical smokers offer over 700 square inches of adjustable cooking space. The dual valve/burner system has one stainless steel burner dedicated to wood chips and one burner for cabinet temperature. Both valves are controlled by a single control knob and allow for temperature a wide control of 100°F – 320°F. The PBV3G1 features a piezo ignition for quick and easy lighting, a large glass viewing window, exterior access smoke tray, front access grease tray, and a high-temperature door seal. It’s time to take your backyard smoking experience to the next level with the Pit Boss Red Rock 3 Series Vertical LP Gas Smoker.

