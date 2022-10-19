Samsung’s Odyssey G3 27-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor returns to $200 low

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Delivering a 165Hz refresh rate, you’ll find that this monitor is perfect for giving you a lag- and motion blur-free gaming. The tear-free experience continues with both AMD FreeSync Premium as well as adaptive sync in tow, with a 1ms response time baked in too. On top of that, there’s a 3-sided borderless design, an adjustable stand so you can set the swivel, tilt, and height of this display as well. You’ll find a single HDMI and DisplayPort around back as well to plug in multiple devices at once. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the ASUS 21.5-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor for $104. Sure, it’s not a 165Hz refresh rate and there’s no FreeSync Premium Pro. But, at 75Hz, it is a bit better than a traditional 60Hz display and the budget-focused price makes it an easy choice for multi-monitor setups.

Plug your laptop into either monitor above when picking up this budget-friendly 7-in-1 USB-C hub. It features 4K30 HDMI output, which works perfectly with either display we talk about here. On top of that, you’ll get Ethernet, SD/microSD, USB, and even 100W USB-C PD passthrough. It’s down to $20 right now and normally goes for up to $50, with today’s discount marking a new all-time low.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor features:

Performance oriented gamers require a monitor that can keep up. With up to a 165hz refresh rate, extreme 1ms MPRT response time and full FreeSync Premium support, you can be sure that the Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor has the performance to keep up with your skill. Game in Full HD with Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology to protect eyes from stress and fatigue – perfect for marathon gaming sessions and intense competitive scenarios. Enjoy improved usability with the height adjustable stand – swivel, tilt, pivot and adjust up and down to position it exactly how you need. With VESA mounting capability, you can mount your monitor wherever you’d like.

