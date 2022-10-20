Amazfit’s GTS smartwatch with 14 days of battery life sees 50% discount to $60

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch for $59.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $120, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this smart watch, though we did see it fall to $40 back at the beginning of last month. The Amazfit GTS delivers a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and fitness companion to your wrist in a complete package. The 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on display doesn’t diminish the battery life either, netting you a total of up to 14 days of usage before it’s time to charge. You’ll be able to even use the GTS in the water as well, since it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters. Keep reading for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings on this 10-pack of silicone bands for your new smartwatch. Having multiple bands makes it easy to match your fitness tracker to the outfit you’re wearing that day. Coming in at just $16 on Amazon, you’ll be spending just over $1.50 per band here which is quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Get a more premium experience with the Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire that delivers 21 days of battery life as well as pulse oxygen tracking and much more. Down $265 from its normal going rate, it’s currently on sale for $485 at Amazon, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Amazfit GTS Fitness Tracker features:

The Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, quality of sleep and sleeping patterns

Amazfit GTS has a customized 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information

Our smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 14 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges

