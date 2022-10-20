ASUS’ ROG Chakram RGB gaming mouse lineup goes on sale from $60 (Reg. up to $135)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Down from $135 at Amazon, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering tri-mode connectivity, this mouse uses either 2.4GHz or Bluetooth for its wireless connection and then USB for wired, should you need that. There’s a 16,000 DPI sensor that tracks at 400 IPS with a 1,000Hz polling rate. Featuring a programmable, removable joystick you’ll find customizable to give you “superior in-game control.” Another unique feature is Qi wireless charging built-in and the ability to game for 12 hours with just 15 minutes of being plugged in via a wire, delivering multiple options for charging. Keep reading for additional deals.

Also on sale today is the ASUS ROG Chakram Core RGB Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from $70, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering many of the same features as today’s lead deal, you’ll find an identical sensor which packs 16,000 DPI at 400 IPS tracking. There’s also the same joystick and other features, just without the wireless connectivity. So, if you prefer to have a plugged-in mouse anyway, then save an additional 40% and pick up the ROG Chakram Core instead.

Take your gaming setup on-the-go when you pick up Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop that’s on sale for $1,013 right now. Delivering a 12th Generation i5 processor and RTX 3060 graphics, this laptop even delivers a 144Hz display which allows you to game at high frame rates anywhere.

ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Connect ROG Chakram any way you desire, with dual-wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth LE, plus wired USB connectivity all on tap. Bond instantly via the included 1ms 2.4GHz USB dongle, maximize battery life with Bluetooth LE or attach anytime with a cable – the choice is yours. When you set ROG Chakram’s joystick to Analog Mode it simulates a real analog stick or joypad thumb stick, making it ideal for flight sims and racing game, empowering you to climb, dive , drift, pan the view – or any analog control.

