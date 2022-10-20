Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and 144Hz display falls to new low at $1,013

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 5 i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,013.11 shipped. Down from $1,280 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop will let you play games from anywhere, whether that’s on the couch next to the fire this fall and winter or in the car on a road trip. You’ll find Intel’s i5-12500H processor alongside the RTX 3060 GPU. With 16GB of DDR4 RAM pre-installed, you’ll find that this laptop is actually expandable to up to 32GB with two user-accessible SODIMM slots. And, while it ships with a 512GB NVMe SSD, there’s a second unused M.2 slot as well as a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD bay that can be used to add even more storage down the road, making this laptop quite versatile all things considered. On top of that, there’s a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS display in tow as well so you can enjoy high frame rate gaming anywhere. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $40, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Prefer all-in-one desktops? Consider picking up the M1-powered 24-inch 4.5K iMac that’s on sale from $1,050. With up to $419 in savings available here, you’ll find this is Apple’s latest iMac to date and is the first all-in-one from the company with its in-house SoC, delivering ample power in an ultra-compact form-factor.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop features:

Acer gaming laptops deliver advanced performance for all gamers. The Nitro lineup of gaming PCs and accessories are ideal for casual gamers who are ready for something better. The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz display to help you visualize the win. The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU supports 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores, DLSS, Resizable BAR, Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, and so much more. With Killer’s DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6, get quicker matchmaking and never worry about disconnecting during a game.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

