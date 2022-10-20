Chefman’s 8-qt. stainless steel touchscreen air fryer drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Chefman TurboFry XL 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is matched for today only, this model typically sells for $90 at Amazon where it is matching the lowest we have tracked. As per usual, a one-day only offer is delivering one of the better values you’ll find on a dedicated air fryer from a brand you can trust right now. This is a family-sized model with a digital touchscreen to control the four built-in presets for “French fries, chicken, meat, and fish,” among other things. You’ll also find a Shake reminder feature joined by the dishwasher-safe non-stick basket and flat frying tray alongside the stainless steel finish. More details below.

As we mentioned above, it’s had to beat these daily air fryer deals in terms of overall value. There are certainly some more affordable options on Amazon, like this Elite Gourmet 2.1-quart model at $32, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find an 8-quart stainless steel digital model from a trustworthy brand for less than $50 – today’s lead deal is the same price Amazon will charge you for a mini 2-quart Instant Pot model, for comparison’s sake.

If you’re looking to land some new cast iron cookware ahead of holiday meals, the ongoing Woot sale is great way to save some cash. You’ll find Amazon’s popular Dutch oven sitting at $27 Prime shipped alongside a host of Cuisinart model and frying pans seeing deep price drops. All of the details you need on those offers are waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

Chefman TurboFry XL 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Enjoy all of the fried foods you love, with little to no oil at all! The Chefman 8 Quart TurboFry Air Fryer with Square Stainless Steel design allows you to fry like a pro right in your kitchen. With this airfryer, delicious and healthy eating is finally possible, with no mess from fried oil and less fat in your meals. The XL, family-sized capacity and nonstick basket give you the ability to cook enough for a crowd without taking up too much room on your countertop. Skip the microwave, reheat leftovers to perfection in your Chefman air fryer to bring back that crunchy, fried flavor days later. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast chicken thighs, or heat up leftovers for a quick and easy meal.

