Save 44% on BELLA’s glass electric kettle with blue LED lighting at just $14 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the 1.7-liter BELLA Glass Electric Kettle for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 deliver fee otherwise. Regularly $25, this is 44% off, a couple bucks below the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a no-frills electric kettle to heat water up for tea, pour-over coffee, speed up the cooking process, and more, this one doesn’t cost more than a few lattes. Alongside the ability to “boil 7 cups of water in 6 minutes” it also features a nice blue LED treatment while it’s in the process as well as cordless pouring and a 1,500W heating system. Automatic shutoff, boil dry protection, and a concealed heating element are joined by a borosilicate glass body design as well. Head below for more details.

At just $14 Prime shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything from a trustworthy brand for less right now. There are some no-name options on Amazon for under $14 right now, but none that we can find with the glass and LED treatment from brands we have any experience with. If you’re looking for quick and affordable new kettle, today’s Woot is deal is easily among your best options.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we are also tracking a one-day price drop on Chefman’s 8-quart stainless steel touchscreen air fryer. Now $50 shipped, this model regularly sells for $150 at Best Buy and $90 via Amazon to deliver one of the best prices we have tracked. Much like the kettle above, it is also one of the lowest-priced options in its class right now. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more kitchen and cooking deals ahead of the holiday feast season.

BELLA Glass Electric Kettle features:

Boil 1.7L (7 Cups) of water faster than a microwave, and safer than a stovetop with a flip of a switch! This electric tea kettle features a 1500 watt heating element, fully detachable 360 degree power base with cord storage & a safe, easy to use design. Durable borosilicate glass body combines style and functionality. This kettle features automatic shut off, boil dry protection, and a concealed heating element for maximum safety.

